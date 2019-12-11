|
Anna Minneci, 89, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019. She was born December 5, 1930. She is the daughter of Josephine (Flannery) and Joseph Flannigan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Phillip Minneci, her brother, Joseph; sisters, Mary (Fred) Porter, Rose (Dan) Corsolini, and Kathleen (Orlando) DelMonte.
Mrs. Minneci is survived by a sister, Patricia (Maurice) Sargent. She was a loving mother to her sons, Gary (Rita) Pennington, Patrick (Terri Freeman) Pennington , Brian (Jackie Smith) Minneci and daughter Toni (David) Smith; and loving grandmother to Lisa (Bryon) Guyer, Diane (Kyle) Jancik, Michael Pennington, Danielle (Josh) King and Patrick Pennington. She enjoyed the love of her 4 great grandchildren, Olivia and Sofia Guyer and Lily and Ryan Jancik. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Internment will be private.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 11, 2019