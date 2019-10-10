|
Annetta P. Harmon, 85, of Aurora, formerly of Portland, ME, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 8, 2019. She was born on October 17, 1933 in Portland, ME, the daughter of the late Herman and Mary (Porter) Mathews.
Annetta along with her husband, Rev. W. Ted Harmon, served at First Free Baptist Church, Dexter, Maine, Faith Baptist Church, North Yarmouth, Maine, Claim St. Baptist Church, Aurora, IL and Central Baptist Church, Trenton, NJ.
Survivors include her son, Brian (Peggy) Harmon; her daughter, Wendy (Gary) Jones; grandchildren, Hannah (Josh) Joray, Cheyanne Harmon, Noah (fiancé Rebecca Majus) Jones, Jacob Jones and Carson Harmon; her special niece, Pam (Larry) Barker and many nieces and nephews.
Annetta was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. W. Ted Harmon; her brother, Herman Allen Mathews and her nephew, Skip Conley.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10 A.M. until the service hour at 12 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland, ME.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Moody Bible Institute, 820 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago, IL 60610.
