Annette M. Ruh, 74, of Batavia passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at McAuley Nursing Home in Aurora. She was born May 15, 1944, in Quantico, VA the daughter of Arthur Vincent and Alene Helen (Wolfgang) McGreevy. She was united in marriage to Frederick A. Ruh on October 23, 1965 in North Carolina. Annette was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Batavia where she was a very active member of the contemporary choir and the resurrection choir. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters. Annette will be remembered for her vibrant and engaging personality who selflessly gave. She enjoyed people, enjoyed serving her community and practicing her faith. She served as President of the Batavia School Board and served as a volunteer Docent at the Fabyan Villa. She is survived by her loving husband Fred; two daughters Deborah (Todd) Nelson, of Batavia and Melissa (Brian) Muetze of Shabbona; eight grandchildren, Chelsea Muetze, Stephen Muetze, Trey Nelson, Tyler Nelson, Olivia Muetze, Tanner Nelson, Brian Muetze, Jr., Ella-Grace Muetze and one great-grandson, Joseph Pondelick; her siblings, Catherine (Robert) Horne, Art (Alice) McGreevy, Bridget (Frank) Falco, Nancy (Gary) Phillips, Lori (Eddie) Smith; many nieces and nephews and her in-laws Herbert (Alvena) Ruh and Marjorie (Lloyd) Ostebee. She is preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Avenue Batavia, IL. Funeral services will begin with prayers 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from Moss Family Funeral Home before proceeding to Holy Cross Catholic Church 2300 Main Street to celebrate Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow in River Hills Memorial Park, Batavia. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Northwestern Medicine Home Health and Hospice 690 East North Avenue Suite 100 Carol Stream, Illinois 60188. The family would like to acknowledge and give a special thank you to all the staff of Northwestern Medicine Hospice and to the staff at McAuley Manor for their exceptional care and compassion. For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Home, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019