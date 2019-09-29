|
Anni Veronika Braun of Ft. Myers, FL formerly of Wisconsin Dells, WI and Montgomery, IL passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Anni was born to Ernst and Minna Schmidt on November 5, 1926 in Liebenstein, Germany one of ten children. In 1956 she immigrated to the U.S. alone to join her sister and resided in Aurora, IL. Anni soon met the love of her life Andrew Braun. They were married on October 26, 1957 and they spent the next 44 happy years of their lives together. Anni worked in the hospitality industry for many years and also at Anchor Brush Manufacturing in Montgomery. Anni was a member of the DANK (German American National Congress) In their later years Anni and Andy retired to Wisconsin Dells, WI . Anni enjoyed singing, dancing, walking in the woods, baking, gardening and cooking… always supplying everyone she knew with her famous German Spaetzle.
Anni and Andy took many trips back to their home-land of Germany and also enjoyed vacationing in Colorado. She especially loved to frequently visit her sister Elisabeth in Florida. Anni and Andy never had children, but loved and spoiled their nieces and nephews as if they were their own. Anni never met a stranger…she was bubbly and vivacious and always the life of the party. She was a great story teller and everyone who knew her loved her. She will be deeply missed by all. She is survived by two sisters, Erika Fischer of Rochelle, IL and Elisabeth Lorenz of Cape Coral, FL ; several nieces and nephews, several great nieces and great nephews, and many special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ernst and Minna; her husband Andrew;
three sisters Helga Dierolf, Dora Babel and Krista Fritz; four brothers Horst Schmidt, George Schmidt, Martin Schmidt and Dieter Schmidt.
Family will be receiving guests on Monday October 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 am at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 29, 2019