Anthony H. Buckner, 56, of Aurora, passed away on March 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 17, 1963 in Campbellsville, KY.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5-8 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL. We ask that you keep your visit brief and exit the building so others may pay their respects. Due to the current rules regarding social distancing, the Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 A.M. for immediate family only. Those who wish to view the service online can contact us or visit our website for the code to view the service. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 19, 2020