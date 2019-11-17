|
Antoinette "Toni" "Fifi" Courtney (nee Amato), age 92, a resident of Plainfield, IL since 1997, formerly of Chicago, Cicero and Naperville, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home in Joliet, IL. She was born June 2, 1927 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved wife of the late Charles Courtney, whom she married January 25, 1947 and who preceded her in death in 1966, loving mother of Nancy (Thomas) Lilley of Plainfield and Patricia (Robert) Benck of Manhattan, IL, adored grandmother of Brian (Katja) Benck, Ryan Benck, Robert Benck and Laura Benck, devoted daughter of the late Louis and Nancy (nee Barbato) Amato, dear sister of Mary (the late Albert) Masari of Batavia, IL, the late Angelina (the late Paul) Eshbach, the late Felicia Arcuri, the late Americo Amato and the late Vincent (the late Sharon) Amato, fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Toni grew up in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood, attended Shepard School, was employed in a factory during World War II making Norden bombsights and later, when her children were grown, worked at Carson Pirie Scott in the North Riverside Mall, North Riverside, IL as an Estee Lauder cosmetics salesperson for several years. A loving and devoted homemaker, Toni was a Scout leader when her children were younger and a former member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, Chicago and St. Frances of Rome Church, Cicero.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, 9:00-10:30 AM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield.
Prayers and final viewing will begin Thursday, 10:30 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield.
Interment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL.
For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 17, 2019