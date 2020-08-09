1/2
Archie Edward Stewart
1945 - 2020
Archie Edward Stewart, 75, of Aurora, IL passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Symphony of Orchard Valley. He was born July 4, 1945 in Lorraine, NY.

He is survived by two step sons Chuck (Glenda) VanHorn of Milledgeville, GA and Jim VanHorn of Kaneville, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents Eudochia (Deforest) and Donald Stewart and his brothers Donald and Warren Stewart.

Burial services will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 9:30am. Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Archie's family.


Published in Beacon News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Burial
09:30 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
