Arlene Barrett
1925 - 2020
Arlene Barrett, nee Pettenger, peacefully passed into the arms of her Savior on June 7, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born September 4, 1925 in Hinckley, IL, daughter of Lyle and Katherine (Beemer) Pettenger.

Arlene grew up in Hinckley and attended local schools, graduating from Hinckley High School with the class of 1943.

Following her graduation from Northern Illinois University Teaching School in DeKalb, IL, Arlene married John Barrett on August 2, 1947.

Arlene combined being a wife and a mother of five children, with 35 years of teaching, the last 29 of which was spent in Batavia public schools, before she retired.

Arlene was a life member of the Women's Auxiliary of the VFW, The Aurora Historical Museum, AARP, NEA, IARTA and the AARTA.

One of her favorite hobbies was reading and was often heard to say, "So many books, so little time." She also traveled extensively and enjoyed socializing with club members from "Funtimers", The Aurora Friendly Center, Women of the Moose and the Over 55 Club.

She is survived by two children: Tracy Barrett and Nancy (Nance Sparks) Barrett; a daughter-in-law, Debra Barrett; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and a countryside full of friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Katherine, a sister in infancy, her brother Wilbur Pettenger, her husband John Barrett, and three children.

Arlene's family would ask in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice in Arlene's name. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.


Published in Beacon News on Jul. 12, 2020.
