Arlene M. Jaffke

Arlene M. Jaffke Obituary
Arlene M. Jaffke, 89, of Yorkville, formerly of Aurora, passed away on March 22, 2019. She was born September 28, 1929 in Aurora. Visitation will take place from 4-8 P.M. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. A memorial service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday March 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 24, 2019
