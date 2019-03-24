|
|
Arlene M. Jaffke, 89, of Yorkville, formerly of Aurora, passed away on March 22, 2019. She was born September 28, 1929 in Aurora. Visitation will take place from 4-8 P.M. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. A memorial service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday March 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 24, 2019