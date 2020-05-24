Armando Quintanilla
1958 - 2020
Armando Quintanilla, 61, of Aurora, IL passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL. He was born June 23, 1958 in Bay City, Texas the son of Domingo and Evangelica (Moreno) Quintanilla.

Armando's family moved to Aurora in 1963. He married Lisa Alvarez in 1977. They were married for 18 years.

With determination, perseverance and resilience he lived life.

The tree that never had to fight

For sun and sky and air and light,

But stood out in the open plain

And always got its share of rain,

Never became a forest king

But lived and died a scrubby thing.

Good timber does not grow with ease:

The stronger wind, the stronger trees;

The further sky, the greater length;

The more the storm, the more the strength.

By sun and cold, by rain and snow,

In trees and men good timbers grow.

Armando loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, reading, gardening, camping and fishing.

Armando is survived by his five sons, Domingo (Lupita) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Armando (Ashley) of Ottawa, IL, Fernando (Deianira) of Kingwood, Tx, Vicente (Rosalinda) of San Antonio, Tx, Daniel (Stephanie) of Dekalb, Il, and daughter Vanessa (Marcelino) Alfaro of Plano, IL; grandchildren Bella, Ivan, Cheyanne, Armando, Adrien, Aydan, Takoda, Angel, Aliana, Julius, Leland, Alaylah, Ilya, Jaden, Daniel, Khole, Trinity, Quinnlyn, Nicolus, Giovanni, Iyanni, and Jovell. His mother Evangelica, brother Rolando, sisters Rosa, Nora, Sandy and Marcy. The mother of his children, Lisa and numerous nephews and nieces.

Armando is preceded in death by his father Domingo, his sister Sylvia, his nephew Gilberto and his great niece Emma.

Armando's family would like to extend their gratitude to his sister, Nora who cared for him, allowing him to spend as much time as possible in his own home in his last weeks.

Services to be held privately.


Published in Beacon News on May 24, 2020.
May 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
