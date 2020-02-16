Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
121 N. State St.
Aurora, IL
Armando R. Jimenez

Armando R. Jimenez Obituary
Armando R. Jimenez, 64, of Aurora, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born September 1, 1955 in Mexico, son of Salvador Jimenez Contreras and Josefina Romero Vasquez.

Armando is survived by his daughters, Julie (Jim) Corpeno of Aurora and Christina Jimenez of Aurora; his grandchildren, Daniel, Alyssa, George, Brianna and Miguel Ángel.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2 PM – 8 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 121 N. State St., Aurora, IL 60505. Interment will be private.

Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 16, 2020
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 16, 2020
