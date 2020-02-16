|
Armando R. Jimenez, 64, of Aurora, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born September 1, 1955 in Mexico, son of Salvador Jimenez Contreras and Josefina Romero Vasquez.
Armando is survived by his daughters, Julie (Jim) Corpeno of Aurora and Christina Jimenez of Aurora; his grandchildren, Daniel, Alyssa, George, Brianna and Miguel Ángel.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2 PM – 8 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 121 N. State St., Aurora, IL 60505. Interment will be private.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 16, 2020