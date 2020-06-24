Armando Rodriguez, Jr., "AJ", beloved son of Leah and Armando Rodriguez, and stepson of Jenny Rodriguez. Devoted father to Sophia Rodriguez. Brother to Isabella, Luciano, Cane, Abel, Alfonso, Tommy, Jonny Rodriguez, Luke Vasquez and Anthony Chambers. Grandson of Ellen LaFountain, David Derbyshire, Patti and Lonnie Batchelder and Guadalupe Rodriguez. Great grandson of Eleanor LaFountain and Jean Sanchez. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins, including Julio and Martin Rodriguez and Xavier Herndez who were more so considered brothers.
He was preceeded in death by his great grandmother Miriam Batchelder and great grandfather William LaFountain.
AJ graduated from East Aurora High School and loved to cook for his family and friends at Legends in Yorkville. AJ's infectious smile warmed the hearts of many. He loved and was loved wholeheartedly, and is missed by many.
A live service will be streamed Thursday, June 25, at 11 A.M. and can be viewed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/68662868.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sophia Rodriguez Education Fund https://www.gofundme.com/sophia-rodriguez-education-fund.
Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 24, 2020.