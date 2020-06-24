Armando Rodriguez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Armando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Armando Rodriguez, Jr., "AJ", beloved son of Leah and Armando Rodriguez, and stepson of Jenny Rodriguez. Devoted father to Sophia Rodriguez. Brother to Isabella, Luciano, Cane, Abel, Alfonso, Tommy, Jonny Rodriguez, Luke Vasquez and Anthony Chambers. Grandson of Ellen LaFountain, David Derbyshire, Patti and Lonnie Batchelder and Guadalupe Rodriguez. Great grandson of Eleanor LaFountain and Jean Sanchez. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins, including Julio and Martin Rodriguez and Xavier Herndez who were more so considered brothers.

He was preceeded in death by his great grandmother Miriam Batchelder and great grandfather William LaFountain.

AJ graduated from East Aurora High School and loved to cook for his family and friends at Legends in Yorkville. AJ's infectious smile warmed the hearts of many. He loved and was loved wholeheartedly, and is missed by many.

A live service will be streamed Thursday, June 25, at 11 A.M. and can be viewed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/68662868.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sophia Rodriguez Education Fund https://www.gofundme.com/sophia-rodriguez-education-fund.

Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Service
11:00 AM
can be viewed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/68662868
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved