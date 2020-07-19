1/1
Armando Rodriguez Sr.
1979 - 2020
Armando Rodriguez Sr., son of Francisco and Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez, godson to Ronn and Patricia Pittman, husband to Jennifer Rodriguez, devoted father to Armando, Jr., Isabella, Luciano, Cane, Abel, Alfonso, Tommy, Jonny, Luke Vasquez, and Anthony Chambers, and grandfather to Sophia Rodriguez, passed away on July 13, 2020. He is also survived by his siblings: Salvador, Maria (Javier) Perez, Eduardo, Jose, Francisco (Jessica), Bertha, Ricardo (Valerie Singh), Lucile (John) Evans, Kelly (Julio) Rodriguez, Donald (Lilia) Aguilar, Rick (Valerie) Pittman, Suzan (Rey) Avila, sister-in-law Sara Roop, brother-in-law Randy Chambers, father-in-law Ronn Chambers and mother-in-law Diane Roop, many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who Armando considered family.

He is preceded in death by his son Armando Rodriguez, Jr. and his second parents Marcelo and Carolyn Aguilar.

Armando was the defender, protector, and glue of our family. He fiercely loved, and we loved him fiercely back. His smile was infectious, and he always welcomed everyone. Nothing will be the same without him. We are going to miss him tremendously.

Services will be held at Healy Chapel on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A viewing will be from 2pm-4pm on a rotational basis to accommodate the restricted attendance. A memorial service will take place following the viewing from 4pm-5pm by invitation only due to limited seating. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/34860977.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of the following GoFundMe accounts: https://gf.me/u/ygd4fm and/or https://gf.me/u/ygn8m3.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
JUL
21
Service
04:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
July 18, 2020
Armando, I still can not be leave that you are gone. You have always been like a brother to me. I will always remember hanging out with you back in the 90s. And how you always had our back(Braulio and i) I will alwasy and for ever miss you. I love you. Always and for ever..
Elsa Gomez
Family Friend
July 18, 2020
I love you so much daddy I promise I'll be there to kiss you one last time Superman
Your Gordetz
Daughter
July 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss Jenny and family my prayers are with you all during the difficult time.
Love Lucy Aguilar Evans I sure am going to miss you Mondo love you !!!
Lucile Aguilar Evans
Family
July 16, 2020
I can't believe you gone cuz til we meet again Angelina Eno
Angelina L Eno
Family
