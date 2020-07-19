Armando Rodriguez Sr., son of Francisco and Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez, godson to Ronn and Patricia Pittman, husband to Jennifer Rodriguez, devoted father to Armando, Jr., Isabella, Luciano, Cane, Abel, Alfonso, Tommy, Jonny, Luke Vasquez, and Anthony Chambers, and grandfather to Sophia Rodriguez, passed away on July 13, 2020. He is also survived by his siblings: Salvador, Maria (Javier) Perez, Eduardo, Jose, Francisco (Jessica), Bertha, Ricardo (Valerie Singh), Lucile (John) Evans, Kelly (Julio) Rodriguez, Donald (Lilia) Aguilar, Rick (Valerie) Pittman, Suzan (Rey) Avila, sister-in-law Sara Roop, brother-in-law Randy Chambers, father-in-law Ronn Chambers and mother-in-law Diane Roop, many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who Armando considered family.
He is preceded in death by his son Armando Rodriguez, Jr. and his second parents Marcelo and Carolyn Aguilar.
Armando was the defender, protector, and glue of our family. He fiercely loved, and we loved him fiercely back. His smile was infectious, and he always welcomed everyone. Nothing will be the same without him. We are going to miss him tremendously.
Services will be held at Healy Chapel on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A viewing will be from 2pm-4pm on a rotational basis to accommodate the restricted attendance. A memorial service will take place following the viewing from 4pm-5pm by invitation only due to limited seating. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/34860977
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of the following GoFundMe accounts: https://gf.me/u/ygd4fm
and/or https://gf.me/u/ygn8m3
.