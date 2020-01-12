|
|
Arnold Dennis Armstrong, Jr. – age 73, Atlanta, GA
Arnold was born in Aurora, IL: father, Arnold Armstrong, Sr., mother, Myrtle Cooper Armstrong (living), and brother, Dr. Keith B. Armstrong (living). Arnold's four wonderful sons (all living): Keith Bradford Armstrong, Kenneth Arnold Armstrong, Arnold Dennis Armstrong, III, and Aaron Todd Cox. He is survived by five grandchildren, two greatgrandchildren, and many wonderful friends. Arnold attended West Aurora H. S., Southern IL U., and IIT, Chicago. Arnold worked as a draftsman/carpenter for his building contractor father. Arnold moved to GA in 1980 to work as a carpenter for the Atlanta Zoo and then the Fulton County Building Dept. until his retirement. Arnold spent his last years helping addicted adults' recovery with Rev. Larry Arnold at the Eagle's Nest Ministry, where he wants all donations made: eaglesnestministry.org/donations/. Rev. Harold Smith, Arnold's close spiritual friend, welcomes guests to Arnold's memorial Saturday, 1-18-20, 2 PM.: Eagle's Nest Ministry, 442 School Dr, SE Atlanta. More information at the Eagle's Nest Missionary: 404.362.9544 / Linda Armstrong at: 678.230.4468.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 12, 2020