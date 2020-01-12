Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Eagle's Nest Ministry
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold D. Armstrong Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arnold D. Armstrong Jr. Obituary
Arnold Dennis Armstrong, Jr. – age 73, Atlanta, GA

Arnold was born in Aurora, IL: father, Arnold Armstrong, Sr., mother, Myrtle Cooper Armstrong (living), and brother, Dr. Keith B. Armstrong (living). Arnold's four wonderful sons (all living): Keith Bradford Armstrong, Kenneth Arnold Armstrong, Arnold Dennis Armstrong, III, and Aaron Todd Cox. He is survived by five grandchildren, two greatgrandchildren, and many wonderful friends. Arnold attended West Aurora H. S., Southern IL U., and IIT, Chicago. Arnold worked as a draftsman/carpenter for his building contractor father. Arnold moved to GA in 1980 to work as a carpenter for the Atlanta Zoo and then the Fulton County Building Dept. until his retirement. Arnold spent his last years helping addicted adults' recovery with Rev. Larry Arnold at the Eagle's Nest Ministry, where he wants all donations made: eaglesnestministry.org/donations/. Rev. Harold Smith, Arnold's close spiritual friend, welcomes guests to Arnold's memorial Saturday, 1-18-20, 2 PM.: Eagle's Nest Ministry, 442 School Dr, SE Atlanta. More information at the Eagle's Nest Missionary: 404.362.9544 / Linda Armstrong at: 678.230.4468.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arnold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -