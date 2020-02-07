|
|
Arthur C. Baker, 80, of Plano, passed away Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Rush Medical Center in Chicago. He was born April 1, 1939, son of Arthur and Margaret (Bate) Baker. Art proudly served in the United States Navy stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base during the Korean Conflict. He was the owner of Baker Window Cleaning Service for over 48 years. Art enjoyed watching the Cubs games and was very involved in Drum Corp. activities, and being Quartermaster with the Fox Valley Raiders for 4 years; one of his responsibilities were the upkeep of the instruments. Art is survived by 4 sons, Troy, Tim (Debra), Todd, Brian, 1 daughter, Annette, 5 grandchildren, Tabitha, Christopher, Becky, Jenea, and Patricia. 5 great grandchildren, Nathaniel, Sabrina, Addyson, Adelyne, his little buddy Jayden and 1 brother, Dwayne Sr, (Karen). Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his Parents, His wife of 38 years, Shirley, 2 brothers, Frank (Sandy), Joseph and 1 sister, Dolores Baker Joseph. Family will be receiving guests Monday February 10, 2020 from 4pm to 8 pm at Dieterle Memorial Home Funeral, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Funeral services will be Tuesday 10am at the funeral home. Burial will take place at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are appreciated. For directions and guestbook, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 7, 2020