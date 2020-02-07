Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home Funeral
1120 S. Broadway
Montgomery, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Dieterle Memorial Home Funeral
1120 S. Broadway
Montgomery, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur C. Baker


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur C. Baker, 80, of Plano, passed away Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Rush Medical Center in Chicago. He was born April 1, 1939, son of Arthur and Margaret (Bate) Baker. Art proudly served in the United States Navy stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base during the Korean Conflict. He was the owner of Baker Window Cleaning Service for over 48 years. Art enjoyed watching the Cubs games and was very involved in Drum Corp. activities, and being Quartermaster with the Fox Valley Raiders for 4 years; one of his responsibilities were the upkeep of the instruments. Art is survived by 4 sons, Troy, Tim (Debra), Todd, Brian, 1 daughter, Annette, 5 grandchildren, Tabitha, Christopher, Becky, Jenea, and Patricia. 5 great grandchildren, Nathaniel, Sabrina, Addyson, Adelyne, his little buddy Jayden and 1 brother, Dwayne Sr, (Karen). Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He is preceded in death by his Parents, His wife of 38 years, Shirley, 2 brothers, Frank (Sandy), Joseph and 1 sister, Dolores Baker Joseph. Family will be receiving guests Monday February 10, 2020 from 4pm to 8 pm at Dieterle Memorial Home Funeral, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Funeral services will be Tuesday 10am at the funeral home. Burial will take place at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are appreciated. For directions and guestbook, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -