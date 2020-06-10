On Monday, May 25, 2020, Arthur E. DeVol Jr., loving husband, father of two, and grandfather of three grandsons, passed away at the age of 94.



Art was born in Tinley Park, IL on March 14, 1926, the last of eight children. In 1943 at the age of 17, he voluntarily joined the United States Navy with special permission from his parents. He was a medical corpsman in the USN through WWII, participating in the medical evacuation from Iwo Jima. Art was proud of his veteran status, and rejoined the Navy during the Korean War and worked stateside for the Navy. During his second deployment, he met his future wife, Margaret (Peg) Shulze in Forest Park, IL. They married on November 8, 1952 and remained married throughout his life.



Art attended the University of Illinois undergrad and dental school on the G.I. bill, and opened his dental practice in Oswego, IL in 1960. Art and Peg built a life in Oswego, and became pillars of the Oswego community. In addition to his dental practice, Art became active in the Oswego Library Board, and is one of the driving forces between the expansion of the Public Library to its current size and design on Main Street in Oswego. He was an active member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Oswego for over forty years. Art loved sailing, cooking, reading, history (particularly military history), and he loved to tell a good story. He is known by many in Oswego for the meals served in the DeVol home to celebrate each New Year!



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margaret (Peg) DeVol, son David DeVol of Aurora, IL, daughter Carol DeVol (Katy Fox) of Los Angeles, CA, and three grandsons: Lucas DeVol and Jacob DeVol of Yorkville, and Zachary Fox-DeVol of Los Angeles, as well as numerous nieces/nephews, and great nieces/nephews.



A memorial service at the Church of the Good Shepherd is pending the return to in person church services in light of the COVID-19 restrictions.





