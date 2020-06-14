Arthur E. Stiegleiter Sr., 102, of North Aurora, IL, passed away May 21, 2020. He was born January 22, 1918 in Aurora, the son of George and Ruth (Dyer) Stiegleiter. He was united in marriage November 2, 1937 to Ruth Nichols and spent 43 years together until her death January 16, 1981. November 13, 1981, he married Lois (Wilson) Schoenfielder until her passing June 29, 2006.
During WWII he worked for the Burlington Railroad as a fireman, shoveling coal for their steam engines. In 1950 he went to work for Argonne National Laboratory as a security guard. In 1952 he joined the Aurora Fire Department where he worked (the last 15 years with the rank of Captain) until his retirement in 1977.
He is survived by his 2 children, Arthur (Janice) Stiegleiter, Jr. of Paris, TN; Sandra Nilo of North Aurora; 4 grandchildren; Joel Stiegleiter of Springville, TN; Stacy Stiegleiter of Paris TN; Jason (Sheryl) Nilo and Brian Nilo of North Aurora; 6 great grandchildren; Cody and Cheyenne Stiegleiter of Paris TN; Christopher, Kyle, Corey and Kevin Nilo of North Aurora.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, his wives, his brothers, Perry, George, Robert and an infant grandson.
A private family burial service following cremation will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Fox River Cremation Society 630-584-8823 or www.foxrivercremations.com
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 14, 2020.