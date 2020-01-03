Home

Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-6715
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
Arthur Everett Titzel


1932 - 2020
Arthur Everett Titzel Obituary
Arthur Everett Titzel, 87, of Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle, IL passed away on December 30, 2019 at St. Margarets Hospital in Spring Valley, IL. Arthur was born on April 8, 1932 in Sandwich, IL to Everett K. and Margaret Abbie (Carr) Titzel.

Arthur attended and graduated Plano High School. He married Joyce Simpson on December 5, 1953. He was the owner and operator of Village Motor Sales in Somonauk, IL for 50 years. He was a member of Norway United Methodist Church. He belonged to Sandwich Early Day Engine Club, Lions Club in Somonauk and the Kendall County Historical Society and was an avid collector of antique tractors. He enjoyed auto racing (Nascar). He served in the US Army, part of his time being in Austria. He had recently resided at the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle, IL.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Joyce; 2 children, LuAnn (Tom) Guithues of Maple Park, IL and Julie (Bill) Runge of Sheridan, IL; 3 grandchildren, Ken (Adriana) Runge of Sandwich, IL, Rick (Coreen) Runge of Sheridan, IL and Krista (Scott) Wackerlin of Maple Park, IL; 7 great grandchildren, Luke Wackerlin, Logan Wackerlin, Jake Runge, Cody Runge, Hunter Runge, Colton Runge and Dakota Runge; and 1 sister, Edna (Denver) Sears of Shabbona, IL.

In lieu of memorials, donations may be directed to Illinois Veterans Home of Lasallle, IL and Norway Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 P.M. at Beverage Family Funeral Homes, 104 Terry Street Sandwich, IL 60548. Funeral service to be held next day, Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Graveside to follow out to Fowler Grove Cemetery in Big Rock, IL. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 3, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
