Arthur Howard Johnson, age 94, of Montgomery, Illinois, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020. He was born on July 25, 1926, in Duluth, Minnesota to Martha and Arthur M. Johnson. Art's father passed when he was six years old and Martha later married Peter Swanson.



Art served in World War II with the Army as a medical technician in the Philippines.



Art is survived by his step-daughter, Marilyn (Al) Ellefsen; daughter-in-law, Kristin Moyer; brother-like cousin, Al (Bonnie) Frielund; grandchildren Robin (John) Tandeski; Ken (Bonnie) Eggert; David (Jensine) Moyer; and Melinda (Max Handelsman) Moyer; nine great-grandchildren, Kyle, Eggert, Elaine Eggert, Sam Feehan, Shea Feehan, Sarah (Aaron) Schleisman, Jack Tandeski, Emma Handelsman, Kristian Moyer and Viktoria Moyer; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Art is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mildred Johnson; step-son William Moyer; and brothers-in-law and their wives, Manford (Carlene) White and George (Ruth) White.



Gifts in Art's memory may be sent to Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club, 1603 Timber Lane Drive, Montgomery, IL 60538.



There will be no service at this time. The family plans to have a graveside service next year in July.





