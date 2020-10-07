Arthur J. Ray, 101, of North Aurora, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home in North Aurora, IL. Arthur was born to Howard and Ruth (nee Candee) Ray on January 25, 1919 in Phoenix, NY. Arthur married Ilmi K. Musakka July 18, 1940 in Baldwinsville, NY. Arthur served in World War II in France and Germany with the 70th Tank Battalion, attaining the rank of T-4. He worked in the printing industry for several weekly papers in New York State and for 30 years with Strathmore Printers in Aurora and Geneva. He had several jobs but his favorite was operating the linotype and hand composition. Ilmi and Arthur liked to bowl and also take car trips in the states. He golfed whenever he had the chance and enjoyed fishing with their children. For several years, he sang with the group "Freedom" and made five good friends in that endeavor. He also became good friends with the group "Inspirations." He is survived by two sons, James H. (Jeanie) and Marvin K.; six grandchildren, Carol (Mark) Ackerman, Martin Ray, Ashley White, Keith (Sarah) Ray. Kevin (Karleen) Elleby-Ray, and Michael (Julie) Bailor; nine great-grandchildren, Allison Ackerman, Grayson and Gavin Bailor, Jack and Marley White, Maya Ray, Kyla Elleby-Ray, and Elizabeth and Charles Ray; three nieces, Elizabeth (Dr. George) Ainslie, Dr. Margaret (Elmer) Schaefer, and Alison (David) Matsen. He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Ilmi; his parents; and three sisters, Elizabeth Davison, Louise (Roger) Keeney, and Florence (Ernest) Thornber. Ilmi and Arthur also lost their dear daughter and her husband, Barbara (Ronald) Bailor. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral home, 209 S. Batavia Ave. Batavia, Il. 60510. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 also at the funeral home. Interment at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions of occupancy, the visitation will be limited. All visitors entering the funeral home are required to wear a face covering. Be prepared to wait outside if occupancy becomes an issue. Due to the number of people who would like to pay their respects, we ask that you make your visitation a brief one. The family appreciates your sincere cooperation during these very challenging and difficult times. For additional information, please contact Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com