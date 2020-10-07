1/1
Arthur James Ray
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur J. Ray, 101, of North Aurora, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home in North Aurora, IL. Arthur was born to Howard and Ruth (nee Candee) Ray on January 25, 1919 in Phoenix, NY. Arthur married Ilmi K. Musakka July 18, 1940 in Baldwinsville, NY. Arthur served in World War II in France and Germany with the 70th Tank Battalion, attaining the rank of T-4. He worked in the printing industry for several weekly papers in New York State and for 30 years with Strathmore Printers in Aurora and Geneva. He had several jobs but his favorite was operating the linotype and hand composition. Ilmi and Arthur liked to bowl and also take car trips in the states. He golfed whenever he had the chance and enjoyed fishing with their children. For several years, he sang with the group "Freedom" and made five good friends in that endeavor. He also became good friends with the group "Inspirations." He is survived by two sons, James H. (Jeanie) and Marvin K.; six grandchildren, Carol (Mark) Ackerman, Martin Ray, Ashley White, Keith (Sarah) Ray. Kevin (Karleen) Elleby-Ray, and Michael (Julie) Bailor; nine great-grandchildren, Allison Ackerman, Grayson and Gavin Bailor, Jack and Marley White, Maya Ray, Kyla Elleby-Ray, and Elizabeth and Charles Ray; three nieces, Elizabeth (Dr. George) Ainslie, Dr. Margaret (Elmer) Schaefer, and Alison (David) Matsen. He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Ilmi; his parents; and three sisters, Elizabeth Davison, Louise (Roger) Keeney, and Florence (Ernest) Thornber. Ilmi and Arthur also lost their dear daughter and her husband, Barbara (Ronald) Bailor. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral home, 209 S. Batavia Ave. Batavia, Il. 60510. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 also at the funeral home. Interment at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions of occupancy, the visitation will be limited. All visitors entering the funeral home are required to wear a face covering. Be prepared to wait outside if occupancy becomes an issue. Due to the number of people who would like to pay their respects, we ask that you make your visitation a brief one. The family appreciates your sincere cooperation during these very challenging and difficult times. For additional information, please contact Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Moss Family Funeral Home - Batavia
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Moss Family Funeral Home - Batavia
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moss Family Funeral Home - Batavia
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
I always enjoyed our visits during the annual Memorial Day cookouts in Rockton. He would inquire about what I was up to and how my family was doing made me feel like one of the family. A very kind and caring person always had time to talk. I was blessed to have a chance to get to know him.
Matt Markley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved