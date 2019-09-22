|
|
Arthur Merle Tillis, age 92, of Oswego, IL died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Jennings Terrace in Aurora, IL. He was born November 22, 1926 in Aurora, IL the son of the late Arthur F and Mae nee Raduenz Tillis.
He was a member of St Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery, IL, the Fox River Valley Radio Relay League, IBEW Local 547 since May 14, 1969 and Jerusalem Temple Masonic Lodge #90 AF&AM. He was an avid ham radio operator with the call letters of K9WLO. He was employed as a communications supervisor for the BNCBQ Railroad for 41 years prior to his retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years Caryl nee Wormley Tillis, three daughters Renee (Jerry) Sternberg, Cheryl (Mark) Spang, Holly (Bill) Tillis-Byland, five grandchildren Jennifer (Todd) Von Schnase, Justin and Nathan Spang, Michaela and Sophia Byland, two great granddaughters Kaitlyn and Emily Spang.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the funeral service at 1:30 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY 1801 Douglas Road Oswego, IL 60543.
Burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL.
Memorials may be directed to St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Ave., Montgomery, IL 60538.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 22, 2019