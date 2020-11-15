Arthur Schlicht was peacefully welcomed from his home in Sugar Grove into his final eternal home on November 7, 2020. He chose to pre-write his own obituary, in his words "giving it a personal touch".
I, Arthur C. Schlicht was born May 20, 1936 in Aurora, Illinois to my parents Arthur (Sr.) and Helen (Myers) Schlicht. I attended East Aurora Elementary schools, graduated from East Aurora High School class of 1954. A graduate of Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago with a BCHG degree, Bachelor in Chemical Engineering, January 1959, I was drafted into the U.S. Army in September 1959, serving 2 years at the Army Chemical Center in Maryland.
I began my career with Walker Process Equipment in Aurora, summers of high school and college. After serving in the Army, I continued my formal career with Walker (later bought out by McNish in 1989) assuming titles of Contract Engineer, Chief Engineer, Sales Engineer, and Vice President of Sales, retiring in April 2006 after 50 years with the same company. After retirement I continued working with Walker/McNish as a consultant until spring of 2019.
I was a great sports fan especially following the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears and all the while being "a pretty decent golfer". I was a coach and league officer of Aurora American Legion Baseball Program for 50 years. And I actually lived to see the Cubs win the 2016 World Series.
In 2003 I met the love of my life, Ona - the situation that could only have been made possible through the Good Lord above. We were married Aug. 4, 2005, in Klaipida, Lithuania.
I am survived by Ona, Ona's daughter Asta and family – husband Giedrius, granddaughter Sandra, grandson Armandas at home in London, UK; grandson Arturas and wife Anastasiia of Zurich, Switzerland; Ona's son Vytas and wife Aukse and grandson Elvis – future hall of famer, also of London, UK.
There will be a celebration of life on November 20, 2020: 9:15 Prayer Service, 9:30 Visitation, and 10:00a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8S055 Dugan Rd in Sugar Grove, Illinois. Parish Live streaming will be provided thru parish website. Go to www.stkatharinedrexel.org
for link. (Private interment to follow.)
Donations may be made to:
- St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 85055 Dugan Rd., P.O. Box 1189, Sugar Grove, Il 60554
- Helen Schlicht McGeachy and Arthur Schlicht Scholarship Endowment Fund, c/o Community Foundation at Fox River Valley, 111 W. Downer Pl #312, Aurora, Il 60506
- Season's Hospice, 2195 W. Diehl Road, Naperville, IL 60563
