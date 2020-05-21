Arthur Richard Shaff II, 82, of Montgomery, IL passed away on May 19, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born at home in Westmont, IL, on July 8, 1937, son of the late Myron and Ivy (Ruck) Shaff. He is survived by his spouse and high school sweetheart, Sylvia Ann (Ory) Shaff , and his four children, Kelly (Scott) McCleary, Aurora, Robin Shaff, Montgomery, Colleen (Steve) Aronson, Northbrook, and son Bruce (Julia) Shaff, Peoria. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Ian and Kara McCleary, Alyssa (Jan) Cervenka and Arthur Richard Shaff III, Sara Keller, Samuel and Nathaniel Aronson, and his sister Marilyn (Peg) Shaff, Naperville along with several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews. Art graduated from Naperville Community High School where he was an outstanding athlete in football and track. His first job was delivering newspapers for the Naperville Newstand where he met his future brothers-in-law. He attended the University of Illinois before being drafted by the Army and served at Fort Gordon GA. He and Sylvia were married June 4, 1960. After being discharged from the Army, Art started his 43 year career at the Caterpillar Aurora plant. He went back to school at the same time and earned his Bachelors Degree at Aurora College in 1976. For the last 20 yers at Caterpillar Art was a senior design engineer in the Customizing Division. He enjoyed preparing income taxes for friends and family member for more than 50 years until 2018.Art was a member of the Boy Scouts of America for 52 years. He was an Assistant Scoutmaster and Committee Chair for Troop 30 at Abraham Lincoln School in Aurora and a committee member of Troop 26 at Holy Angels Church. Art also served as an Explorer Post Advisor. He loved to travel to the Boundary Waters and Rocky Mountain National Park to hike and explore with the Scouts. He was the recipient of the Charles Burton Award and Silver Beaver Award from Boy Scouts. Art's three daughters and granddaughters were involved in Girl Scouts and he joined right in as a member for 47 years. He was an inaugural member of the Montgomery Lions Club and served as president. Art was an avid sports fan of the Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks. His lifelong dream come true in 2019 to meet Blackhawk legend Bobby Hull. He enjoyed traveling with friends and family to all 50 states, many National Parks and, cruised the oceans of the globe and saw historic place of the world. Art especially enjoyed making magic at Walt Disney World, the past 22 years with family and friends. Arthur was buried at Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Family and friends will celebrate Art's life at a future date and time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Arthur Shaff to Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois online, by phone at 1-844-476-4463 or by mail to Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois can be mailed to: 1886 Daimler Road, Rockford, IL 61112 or Three Fires Boy Scout Council online or by mail to: 415 N 2nd St., St. Charles, IL 60174.



