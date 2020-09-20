1/
Attila Vig
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Attila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Attila Vig, age 82, of Aurora, passed away September 15, 2020 at Season's Hospice in Naperville. He was born May 23, 1938 the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Vig, in Szeged, Hungary.

Attila initially worked for Georgia Pacific Printing Company before he was hired at Aurora Wiring and Fixtures, where he worked until his retirement. He was a member of IBEW for over 50 years.

In the 1960's he was a member of the Aurora Kickers Soccer Team. There was nothing more important to Attila than his family and his church. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at family gatherings. Attila was a longtime member of St. Michael Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church, where he also served as the President of the Parish Counsel.

Attila is survived by his children, Joan Dollinger, and James (Lynda) Riedl; grandchildren, David Dollinger, Cara Dollinger, Stephen Wright, and Fred Enck; and great-grandchildren Conner Wright and Emily Wright.

Attila was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years Bernice Vig and his daughter JoDene (Fred) Enck.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church in Attila's memory.

Private family interment will take place at a later date at St. Michael Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, IL, 630-631-5500.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Attila's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
Miss you Attila. Memories of being on the Parish Council with you, coffee hour after church with you and Bernice, your wonderful potatoes you made for church doings and the time you and Bruce worked on the basement at church. My God bless you and your family.
Carol Bristow
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved