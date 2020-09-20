Attila Vig, age 82, of Aurora, passed away September 15, 2020 at Season's Hospice in Naperville. He was born May 23, 1938 the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Vig, in Szeged, Hungary.
Attila initially worked for Georgia Pacific Printing Company before he was hired at Aurora Wiring and Fixtures, where he worked until his retirement. He was a member of IBEW for over 50 years.
In the 1960's he was a member of the Aurora Kickers Soccer Team. There was nothing more important to Attila than his family and his church. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at family gatherings. Attila was a longtime member of St. Michael Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church, where he also served as the President of the Parish Counsel.
Attila is survived by his children, Joan Dollinger, and James (Lynda) Riedl; grandchildren, David Dollinger, Cara Dollinger, Stephen Wright, and Fred Enck; and great-grandchildren Conner Wright and Emily Wright.
Attila was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years Bernice Vig and his daughter JoDene (Fred) Enck.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church in Attila's memory.
Private family interment will take place at a later date at St. Michael Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, IL, 630-631-5500.
