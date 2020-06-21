Audrey B. Walan
Audrey B. Walan (97) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 03, 2020 in Florida. She was born November 15,1922 in Aurora, Illinois where she lived all of her life and shared 63 years of marriage with her loving husband Alfons (Al). Audrey was a loving and compassionate Mother of 6 children.

She is survived by her children: Cynthia (Preston) Perrone, Valerie Higgins, Constance Bell, Marcia Davis, Gregory (Patricia), Walan; 16 Grandchildren, and numerous Great- GrandChildren

She was preceded in death by her parents, John T. and Agnes J. Benjamin, 2 brothers John "Jack" T. Benjamin and D. James Benjamin; Husband, Alfons Walan; son Jeffrey Walan; and Grandson, Scott Davis.

Audrey was very involved in the Aurora community and served as a volunteer for Mercy Hospital, Marmion Academy and Rosary High School for many years.

She was interred privately at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Aurora.

Arrangements were handled by The Daleiden Mortuary, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, IL. 60506. 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at daleidenmortuary.com to leave condolences for her family or to sign the virtual guest book.



Published in Beacon News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
