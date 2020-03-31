|
|
Audrey Lee Reininger (Bechtold) of Aurora, age 93, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 22. She was preceded in death by her former husband and father of her children, Richard F. Kenneavy Jr. and then to the late Carl J. Reininger. She was the loving mother of Richard Kenneavy III (Sherry), Carol Fetzer (Kurt), Nancy Griffin (Brian) and Roger Kenneavy (Dawn). Dearest grandmother of Michael Kenneavy, Patrick Kenneavy (Jenn), Cristina Fetzer (fiancée Richard), Robert Fetzer (Katie), Ryan Kenneavy (girlfriend Sarah), Erin Kenneavy and the late Daniel Kenneavy. Dearest Great-Grandmother of Devon, Brenna, Morgan, Jackson and Owen. Great Great Grandmother to Chase and Cole. Dearest sister of Marie Hall and the late Ralph Bechtold. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Audrey was a talented artist, winning many blue ribbons through the years. Her art work has been displayed in the Libertyville Arts Club, Ascot House Monroe Street Gallery, Guildhall Galleries in Chicago, Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, Advocate Aurora Healthcare and various locations across the Fox Valley. She was a talented poet, writing and publishing several poems. Audrey was a long time member of St. David's Episcopal Church and was Secretary of the Snow Drifters Ski Club.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church, Aurora, IL on a future date.
Memorials to Dan's House of Hope, PO Box 8444, Houston, TX 77288-8444 or www.danshouseofhope.org
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 31, 2020