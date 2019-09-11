Home

1928 - 2019
Audrey Saum, age 91, of Shelby, MI and formerly of Aurora, passed away Sept. 9, 2019 at home with her daughter. She was born July 9, 1928 in Aurora to Frank and Susan Pillatsch. Audrey was a seamstress at Riverdale Coat for fifteen years.

She is survived by two children, Linda Sue Rice of Shelby and Bradley Smith of Chicago; grandson, Kirby Rice (Tina) of Lakeland, FL; two great-grandsons, Adam and Jordan; and her sister, Alice Bieritz (Dick). She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Saum, parents, Frank and Susan and six sisters, Gertrude Nauert, Mae Becker, Agnes West, Rose Myers, Laura Dillenberg and Phyllis Saum. Audrey requested no visitation or services. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 11, 2019
