Augustine "Stene" H. Banks, Jr.,64 of Aurora, passed away Friday February 22, 2019 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born October 12, 1954 in Aurora, IL. Visitation will be held Friday 4-8 p.m. March 1, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL.Funeral services will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m. March 2, 2019 at Trinity Chapel Church of God in Christ, 404 Lathem St., Batavia, IL 60510. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will take place at River Hills Memorial Park. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 27, 2019