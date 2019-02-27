Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Chapel Church of God in Christ
404 Lathem Street
Batavia, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Chapel Church of God in Christ
404 Lathem Street
Batavia, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
River Hills Memorial Park
1650 S. River
Batavia, IL
View Map
Augustine H. "Stene" Banks Jr. Obituary
Augustine "Stene" H. Banks, Jr.,64 of Aurora, passed away Friday February 22, 2019 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born October 12, 1954 in Aurora, IL. Visitation will be held Friday 4-8 p.m. March 1, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL.Funeral services will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m. March 2, 2019 at Trinity Chapel Church of God in Christ, 404 Lathem St., Batavia, IL 60510. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will take place at River Hills Memorial Park. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 27, 2019
