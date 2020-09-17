1/1
Austin Townsley Chase
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Austin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Austin T. Chase, age 28, formerly of Aurora, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. He was born January 22, 1992 in Hinsdale. Austin had attended Our Lady of Good Counsel Grammar school and later Aurora Central Catholic and Waubonsie Valley High Schools. Austin loved to play catch with his dad, skateboarding, the ocean, laughing, fishing and working outside. He is survived by his mother Michelle Chase Hardin (Phillip Hardin) and his sisters Kelsey and Morgan Chase, his grandmother Mary Jo Chase and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Scott Chase, his paternal grandfather Richard Chase and his maternal grandparents Chuck and Betty Miller. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 701 S. Eola Rd. Aurora. A visitation will be held on Friday September 18 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S.Washington St. Naperville. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Memorials in Austin's memory may be made to Hesed House, Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry or the church. 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 16, 2020
I remember him as such a nice boy, at OLGC. So sad, he was too young. Prayers for all the Chase family.
Cynthia Rung
Friend
September 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. May his soul Rest in peace
Wabomnor family
Neighbor
September 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. May his soul Rest In Peace
Wabomnor Family
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved