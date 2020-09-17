Austin T. Chase, age 28, formerly of Aurora, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. He was born January 22, 1992 in Hinsdale. Austin had attended Our Lady of Good Counsel Grammar school and later Aurora Central Catholic and Waubonsie Valley High Schools. Austin loved to play catch with his dad, skateboarding, the ocean, laughing, fishing and working outside. He is survived by his mother Michelle Chase Hardin (Phillip Hardin) and his sisters Kelsey and Morgan Chase, his grandmother Mary Jo Chase and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Scott Chase, his paternal grandfather Richard Chase and his maternal grandparents Chuck and Betty Miller. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 701 S. Eola Rd. Aurora. A visitation will be held on Friday September 18 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S.Washington St. Naperville. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Memorials in Austin's memory may be made to Hesed House, Aurora Interfaith Food Pantry or the church. 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com