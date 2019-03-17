Barbara Buckley (Joutras), 83, passed away on Thursday, March 14th at home after a short illness. She was born on July 6, 1935 in Joliet, Illinois.She was a wonderful Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma. She loved her Chicago Cubs and Bears and her bingo! Barb loved life and was always smiling and laughing. Her greatest love was her family and she enjoyed nothing more than Sunday afternoons surrounded by her kids and grandkids playing games and watching sports. She will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. She is survived by her four children, Barb, Karen, Pat (Char), and Margie and her sister Margie's son Tim (Shannon), whom she considered her own. Her four grandsons, Tim (Natalie), Jim, Pat, and Brian; one granddaughter, Meredith, and one beloved great granddaughter Elsie. She also leaves behind her cherished buddy, her dog Ollie, and her cockatiel Rudy. WE LOVE YOU MORE MOM!The family would like to thank the staff at Presence Mercy Medical Center, especially Bob, Amy, Noelle, Patti, Becky, Stephanie, Lark, Sarah, Lisa and Theresa. Special thanks to Dr. Dodhia, Dr. Mohsin and Dr. Morker.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made out to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.A private memorial service will be held at a later date. DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY is in charge of arrangements. For information: 630/554-3888 or [email protected] . Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary