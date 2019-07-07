|
|
Barbara A. Pommier, age 91 of Oswego, passed away June 26, 2019 with family by her side. She was born Sept. 2nd, 1927, the daughter of the late Alfred and Helen Hackbarth. She married Herbert S. Pommier in 1947 and together had 7 children. Barbara is survived by their children Lawrence(Amparo)Pommier, David(Regina)Pommier, Karen Bonnar, Jeffrey Pommier, Robert(Sandy)Pommier, Gregory(Jennifer)Pommier, Christine Pommier along with brother Tom Hackbarth, brother in law Joe(Yvette)Pommier and several nieces & nephews. She was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Pommier and brothers Charles and William Hackbarth. She loved spending time with her family. An artist and animal lover, she also enjoyed bird watching and was an avid sports fan. Barbara was a loving mother and a great friend. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. Interment is private.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 7, 2019