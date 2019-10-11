Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Healy Chapel
370 Division Drive
Sugar Grove, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Healy Chapel
370 Division Drive
Sugar Grove, IL
View Map
Barbara A. Varga


1937 - 2019
Barbara A. Varga Obituary
Barbara A. Varga, 82, formerly of Spring Lake, MI, passed away Sunday October 6, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Yorkville. She was born June 22, 1937 in Rochester, NY., the daughter of the late Ned and Laura (Stoner) Mertz.

She was united in marriage in 1967 to Anthony J. Varga Jr.,

She is survived by her son, Donald W. (Betty) Jackley of Aurora, IL; her grandchildren, Benjamin (Chloe) Von Ohlen and Anna Marie Von Ohlen; great granddaughter Amelia Von Ohlen and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Anthony Varga Jr., in 2017 and sister Linda Page.

Memorial services will be held Saturday 1:00 p.m. October 12, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at a later date in Dixon, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barbara's name can be directed to Mooseheart Charities, 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 11, 2019
