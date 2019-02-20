Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Barbara Biever
Barbara Ann Biever

Barbara Ann Biever Obituary
Barbara Ann Biever, 70, of Aurora passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Mercy Center Hospital in Aurora. Barbara was born on February 13, 1948, in Aurora, the daughter of John and Dorothy (nee Baumann) Martens. She was united in marriage to John Biever on March 2, 1974 in Aurora. Barbara was employed at Home Savings and Loan and subsequent owners of HSL until her retirement. She was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Pressed Glass Club, and Fox Valley Garden Club, and enjoyed her grandchildren. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Barbara is survived by her husband, John Biever of Aurora; her children, Stephanie (Doug) Lee of Elburn, IL, Tiffany Guzman of Aurora, Leigh (Monty) Beck of Encinitas, CA, John (Shelly) Biever of Minden, NE, and Doug Biever of Bloomington, IL; her grandchildren, Zack Guzman, Briana and Colton Lee, Charlie and Grady Beck, Quinn and Cullen Biever; her siblings, Don Martens and Brigid Gassaway along with numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Dorothy Martens, brothers Rich and George, and sisters Marie and Shirley. Visitations will be at 11:00 A.M. and a service will follow at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Our Savior Lutheran Church 420 West Downer Place Aurora, IL. A brief reception immediately following the service will follow. A private interment will be held in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Aurora, IL. For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Home, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 20, 2019
