Barbara Ann Phillips, age 88 of Hinckley, IL passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 5, 1931 in Waterman, IL the daughter of Glenn and Wilma (Boekenhauer) Zeiter.Barbara was united in marriage on September 1, 1950 to Lionel "Bud" Phillips and they had spent the next 68 happy years together until his passing on November 2, 2018. Mrs. Phillips was a longtime member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hinckley, IL. Barbara was a master knitter and enjoyed teaching her craft. She loved spending time with her husband Bud at their cabin in Wisconsin fishing. Barbara was also an excellent cook. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.She is survived by her children, Steven (Karen) Phillips of Somonauk, IL, Peggy (Jeff) Thomas of Hinckley, IL, Richard (Angel) Phillips of Hinckley, IL and Stacy (Jim) Ferguson of Hinckley, IL; her 12 grandchildren; her 9 great-grandchildren; her brother, Dennis (Judy) Zeiter of Houston, TX and her sister, Gwen Berner of San Diego, CA.She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Wilma Zeiter; her husband Bud Phillips; also several brothers and sisters.Funeral Services are private.Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815) 286-3247. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 17, 2019