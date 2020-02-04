|
|
Barbara Anne Edenhauser (Steorts) (Britt) , 65, of Marseilles (formerly Yorkville) passed away on January 29th, 2020.
Barbara was born July 11th, 1954 to Hubert and Phyllis Steorts in Indianapolis, IN. Barbara married John G. Britt in 1972. They raised 3 daughters, until John passed away in 1987. Barbara was lucky enough to find love again and wed Gregory Edenhauser in 1996 until they were departed by death in 2018. Barbara was extremely proud of her career with Pepsi Cola. She began working at Pepsi in 1988 until she officially retired in 2019.
Barbara was extremely involved in her children's, grandchildren's and great grandchildren lives and looked forward to attending all of their school and sporting events.
Barbara is survived by her 3 daughters, Rebecca (Scott) Knighton, Melissa Sampson and Lesley Britt. Her 3 grandchildren, Shane Britt(Nash), Brenton and Addison Sampson. Her great grandson , Kailyer Nash. Her siblings, Gayle (Doug) Walters, Beverly (Michael) Resner, Patty (Bill) Brown, Sue (Ron) Walker, Jim Steorts and Michael (Alicia) Steorts. Her "daughter at heart" Wanda Baker as well as many brother and sister in laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Phyllis Steorts, her husbands, John Britt, Gregory Edenhauser. Her brother, Tom Steorts and her grandson, Evan Sampson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22nd, 10AM at the United Methodist Church, 462 Church Street, Marseilles, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for funeral expenses.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 4, 2020