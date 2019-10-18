|
Barbara C Horn, age 77, of Aurora, IL died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Alden of Waterford in Aurora, IL. She was born May 24, 1942 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret H nee Braso Klopcic.
She was a member of St Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL, a former PTA President, Girl Scout leader, Den Mother, Jr. Women's Club, Chairperson of House Walk 1976 - 1978 and Railroad carnival committee all in West Chicago, IL. She especially loved her grandchildren in plays, concerts and everything they did. She loved her late husband. She had worked as a clerk in the DuPage County Clerk's Office.
She is survived by children Kim (Mike) Robinson, Jim (Laurie) Horn; nine grandchildren Jenica Aasen, Michael, Mitch and Chris Robinson, Zach and Kyle Horn, Brad (Lauren) Yates, Rebecca (Johnathan) Shreves, Melissa (TJ) Barton; great grandson Trevor Yates; sister Sharon Privett and brother Frank Klopcic. Preceded in death by her husband James D Horn and daughter Robin Yates.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL.
Private burial will take place at Chapel Hill Gardens West in Oak Brook Terrace, IL.
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 18, 2019