Barbara (Wallace) Hickey, 58 of North Aurora passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 due to Heart Failure. She was born at the Loretto Hospital in Chicago, IL on June 29, 1961 to Jack (Deceased) and Helen Wallace. Survived by her loving husband Butch Hickey, sons Michael Hickey and Ryan (Deanna) Hickey of Aurora, and her Grandsons Mateo and Aidan.



Barbara was a member of the Vaughan Athletic Center for 10 years where she enjoyed making new friends. She had recently studied and enjoyed the Art of Stained Glass making for a hobby as well as beading jewelry. She will always be remembered as a kind and loving person.





