Barbara J. Hook of DeKalb, passed away peacefully on April 6th. She was born in Aurora on April 1, 1935 to Otto and Barbara Ratzke (Manternach). She went to East Aurora High School and graduated in 1953. She worked at Valley National Bank for several years, but she found her true calling at the Federal Aviation Administration where she worked in Flight Data. She spent 25 years at the FAA, retiring in 2005. Barbara was an avid bowler. She spent many nights bowling on leagues and won several trophies for her accomplishments at Valley Bowl. Barbara also loved spending time with her family. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Spending time with them and cooking for them brought her great joy. She also had a soft spot for animals. She had many dogs and cats over the years and loved each one greatly. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Kimberly Hook (LeAndrew Tolliver) of Aurora and Andrea Hook of DeKalb; her granddaughters Alix (Josh) Cunningham and Ashley (Sebastian) Danilowski of Niles; and by her great-grandchildren, Cadence and Jameson. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, various aunts and uncles, and her grandparents. A special thanks to the staff at Kindred Hospital of DeKalb for their gentle care of Barbara in her final days.Funeral services were entrusted to The Daleiden Mortuary. Please visit our interactive website www.daleidenmortuary.com to leave memories and condolence's for Barbara's family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary