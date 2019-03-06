|
|
Barbara J. Lucas, nee Hankinson, age 80, was born into life on Feb. 26, 1939 in Aurora, Illinois and born into eternal life March 4, 2019 in Aurora. She was the beloved wife of Terry G. Lucas for 41 years; loving mother of Catherine (Michael) Barry, Mike Lucas, Tim Weber, Teresa (the late Michael) McCarthy, Sara (Jeffrey) Stamper, and Melissa (Dennis) Gruber; cherished grandmother of 14; adored great-grandmother of 12; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Barbara is also survived by her siblings Elizabeth Hankinson and David (Judy) Hankinson. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Marian Hankinson. Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of Memorial Service at 12:00 pm at Village Bible Church, 847 N. State Rt 47, Sugar Grove, Illinois. To celebrate Barbara's life, visit www.NewTraditionFunerals.com to leave a message or memory.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 6, 2019