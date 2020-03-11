Home

Barbara J. Martin

Barbara J. Martin Obituary
Barbara J. Martin, 83, of Leland, IL passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Pleasant View Lutheran Home in Ottawa. She was born October 4, 1936 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Clifford and Evelyn (McCormac) Hendricker. She married Bradley R. Martin on September 13, 1953 in Mount Pleasant, IA. Barbara was always cooking and looking after her husband Brad. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Brad of Ottawa, IL; her children, Stephen (Jeannie) Martin of Sandwich, IL, Douglas (Anita) Martin of Bristol, IL, Todd (Janis) Martin of Batavia, IL, Melinda Jackson of DeKalb, IL, Connie (John) Fox of Hoffman Estates, IL, Rodney Martin of North Aurora, IL, Craig Martin of Oswego, IL, and Ryan (Caroline) Martin of Leland, IL; twenty-eight grandchildren; thirty-six great grandchildren; one sister, Carol (Dennis) Freyling of St. Louis, MO; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Jacqulyn.

Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Pleasant View Luther Home at 505 College Ave in Ottawa, IL, with Pastor Dick Ewing officiating. Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army or the Red Cross. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com

Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 13160 Rt 34 W ~ PO Box 404 in

Somonauk, IL 60552 815-498-2363
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 11, 2020
