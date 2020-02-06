|
Barbara J. McKeown nee Schmitt, 87, of Mt. Prospect passed away peacefully in her home on February 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 8, 1932 in Aurora, IL to George and Irene (Goodier) Schmitt. She was a devoted wife to Robert McKeown, who preceded her in death in 2005; loving mother of Bobbi (Jim) Alderfer, John (Dawn) McKeown, Tom (Donna) McKeown, Rob McKeown and Patti (Arthur) de Haas; cherished grandmother of Robert, Andrew and Patrick Alderfer, Charlie and Samantha McKeown, Trevor (Cari) and Robyn McKeown , Kimberly (David) Gwizdala, Kathryn, Timothy, Emma and Abigail McKeown, Claire de Haas; dear sister of Patricia (the late Kenneth) Smith and George "Joe" ( the late Beverly) Schmitt; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday February 9, 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home , 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Monday February 10, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 605 W. Golf Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment 3:00 p.m.St. Paul Cemetery, Montgomery, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 6, 2020