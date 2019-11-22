|
|
Barbara "Barb" J. Steinwart entered into eternity with Jesus to join her soulmate and husband Jim of 58 years on November 20, 2019. She was born in Aurora, IL on December 12, 1942 to Wayne M. and B. Louise (Cronin) Harkins.
She married Jim on June 10, 1961 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Aurora, IL.
Barb spent the first part of her adult life as a mother and homemaker for her family of four, but in her later years she worked for The Heartland Blood Center until retirement 3 years ago. She greatly enjoyed working with people and being involved with her church family at St. Olaf Lutheran Church where her walk with Christ grew closer.
Barb's greatest loves included spending time with the love of her life in Jim, followed closely by any times spent with her sons and their families. Her favorite adventures included several short trips with her husband to Lake Geneva and any places that included lakes and sunsets throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Her other passions in life included writing, reading, music, and enjoying God's creation of nature through biking, walking, and simply observing the beauty of flowers, birds, and all of His creations. She was a published writer in several devotionals over the years where she loved sharing the lessons of her Creator through what she learned in her study of The Bible. No one was more organized than Barb, or quicker with a quip to initiate a moment of joy in laughter. Her closest friends were near and dear to her heart as they shared their life journeys together through walks, talks, and lunches.
She is survived by two sons, James (June) Steinwart of Springfield, IL and Jeffrey (Mimi) Steinwart of Aurora; six grandchildren, Erin (Andy Swann) Steinwart, Emily (Kevin) Pierce, Natalie (fiancee Kent Brauweiler) Steinwart, Nikki Steinwart, T.J. Steinwart and Johnny Steinwart and two great grandchildren, Ryan and Raegan Swann.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents and one sister, Janet (Richard) Way.
The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers that were so loving and kind to Barb during her hospital stays at Amita Mercy and Delnor. In particular they would like to thank both the fifth and third floors of Mercy for their incredible care over such a difficult time. Finally, the family would like to thank all of the wonderful extended family members and close personal friends who went out of their way to ensure both Jim and Barb were loved every step of their ending journey together.
A celebration of Barb's life will be held together with that of her husband's at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Road, Montgomery, IL 60538.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Olaf Lutheran Church.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 22, 2019