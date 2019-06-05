Barbara Jean Seidelman nee Thomas, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019. She was born the daughter of John and Johanna Thomas on September 23, 1946 at the Great Lakes Naval Base in Illinois. Barbara graduated from East Aurora High School in 1965. She also worked for many years for Montgomery Wards in Fox Valley as well as Caterpillar Safety Centers in Oswego. Barbara is survived by her two children Lisa (Kevin) Jobe, and Joey M. (Patty) Seidelman Jr.; her brother John (Nancy) Thomas; eleven grandchildren Brittany (Pat) McKay, Jason (Emma) Krupela, Cassie (Kyle) Robertson, Alicia (Brad Seagers) Jobe, Kevin (Ashley) Jobe Jr., Kameron Jobe, Ashley (Nathan) Rafferty, Kayla (Matt Lopez) Seidelman, Barbara Seidelman, Rebecca Seidelman, and Joey M. Seidelman III; thirteen great-grandchildren Chanze, Athena, Evelynn, Kelsea, Kailoni, Kiahnna, Brantley, Palmer Rae, Anders, Kirk, Josiah, Harley, and Selena; several cousins; numerous nieces and nephews; and many extended family and beloved friends.Barbara was preceded in death by her parents John and Johanna; her loving husband Joey M. Seidelman Sr.; and her brother Gary Thomas. Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to St. Joseph Catholic Church for 12:00 PM Mass. Interment will follow at River Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com to learn more and leave online condolences for Barbara's family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary