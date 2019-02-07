Barbara Joan "Bunny" Dray, 76, of Aurora, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019. Bunny was born on December 31, 1942 in Capitol Heights, MD, one of ten children of Walter and Marion (Breese) Glass. Bunny is survived by three sisters. Marta (Don) Heldenberg of Parrot, GA, Mary Alice (Bob) Darr of Milton Iowa and Virginia (Jim) Gengler of Burlington, IA and a brother, Richard (Jeanne) of Aurora; her three children, Angela Dray of Aurora, Jim (Ann) Dray of North Aurora and Bob Dray of Sugar Grove; her five grandchildren, Kara Mantzke, Benjamin and Sydney Dray and Joshua and Katelyn Dray and the light of her life in her final years, a great grand-daughter, Ava, as well as many nieces and nephews and her best friend, Honey. She touched many lives with her compassion and caring. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim on June 21, 2008, her brothers Bill (Jean), Jack (Georgetta), Tom (Hope), Bob (Marilyn) and Steven and a granddaughter, Ashley Mantzke. A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 722 High St., Aurora. There will be no public visitation and burial will be a private ceremony. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019