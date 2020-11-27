Barbara J. Paredones passed peacefully in Aurora IL on November 21, 2020 at the age of 82. She has been reunited with her Mother & Father, Jeanette and Joseph Paredones, who have passed before her. Barbara, also known as "Auntie" will always be remembered for her strong personality. She is survived by her brother Albert J. Paredones, his wife Dorothy, her Nephew Albert J. Paredones Jr, his sons Albert J. Paredones III, wife Serena, and Michael J. Paredones, her Niece Michelle M (Paredones) Martell, her husband Jose E. Martell and their children Gabriel Andres Paredones Martell, J. Alejandro Martell & Carlos A. Martell. Her memory will live on forever within us.





