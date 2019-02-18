Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
Barbara L. Albright Obituary
Barbara L. Albright, 71, of Montgomery, passed away on February 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 25, 1947. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11 A.M. also at The Healy Chapel, Aurora. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence or view a full obituary.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
