Barbara L. Albright, 71, of Montgomery, passed away on February 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 25, 1947. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11 A.M. also at The Healy Chapel, Aurora. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence or view a full obituary.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019