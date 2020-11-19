Barbara Mary Yanko Miller 89 of Aurora, IL, passed away on November 17, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1931, the daughter of John and Sophie Yanko. On September 11, 1948 she married her husband Frederick Eugene Miller. Barb was active in Dieterich School PTA and the Boy Scout Auxiliary for Troop 29, Girl Scouts, Birthday Club, Do Nothing Club and Snow Village Club. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, collecting Precious Moments; Thomas Kincaid paintings; Thanksgiving, Easter and Snow Village pieces; and being involved in her children's and grandchildren's lives. She is survived by her daughters Linda Whitmill, Joyce Beghtol (Robert), Nancy Moore and Kimberly Ries (Lester), several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Sue Mangers (Bob) and brother John Yanko (Jeananne) and long-time friends Geri and Shirley. She is preceded in death by Frederick Eugene Miller (beloved husband), daughter Pamela Miller King and her son Jason King, her parents John and Sophie Yanko, and her sister Charlene O'Neill. A graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fred and Barb Miller Scholarship Endowment Fund through Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley. For Information and guestbook, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
