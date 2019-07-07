Beatrice "Betty" Martinez, 56 years, of Aurora, IL died Friday, July 5, 2019 at University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System in Chicago, IL with her family at her side. She was born May 11, 1963 in Aurora, IL. She was employed at Michaelson in Geneva, IL, Rush-Copley Hospital in Aurora, IL and a Loyola Hospital in Maywood, IL as a phlebotomist.



She is survived by her husband Jose Martinez, a daughter Lisa (Justin) Pearch, two sons Nathaniel Martinez, Israel (Melissa) Martinez, five grandchildren McKenzie, Maximus and Marleigh Pearch, Israel and Nathaniel Martinez, her mother Connie Borjon, four sisters Juanita (Juan) Gonzalez, Maria Estella Borjon, Diana Borjon, Sonia (Lenny) Madalinski, two brothers Jose (Johanna) Borjon, Ruben Borjon, also by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Juan Borjon and a sister Melinda Hensley.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 10:30 AM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY 1801 Douglas Road Oswego, IL. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL.



Betty was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 7, 2019