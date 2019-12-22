|
|
Becky Sue Worby, 54 years, of Montgomery, IL went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Rush University Hospital in Chicago, IL after a long courageous battle. She was born March 14, 1965 in Aurora, IL.
She was a member of Valley Baptist Church and the Class of 1983 of Oswego High School both in Oswego, IL. She was employed by the Association for Individual Development in Aurora, IL for several years.
She is survived by her mother Shirley nee Shannon Worby, four brothers Robert Worby of Montgomery, IL, Brian (Carol) Worby of Pontiac, IL, Barry (Bridget) Worby of Serena, IL, David (Jessica) Worby of Montgomery, IL also several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Clifford L Worby and sister Barbara nee Worby Behrens.
Visitation will take place on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 2:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY 1801 Douglas Road Oswego, IL. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Valley Baptist Church 2480 Wolf Road Oswego, IL 60543.
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 22, 2019