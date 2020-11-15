1/1
Benito Sandoval
1931 - 2020
Benito Sandoval, age 89 of Oswego, IL, formerly of Mission, Tx and Aurora, IL, peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Elmwood Terrace Healthcare Center in Aurora, IL. He was born March 21, 1931 in Kingsville, TX, the son of Eleuterio and Micaela Sandoval.

Prior to his retirement, Benito worked as a machine operator for General Mills in West Chicago, IL.

He is survived by his children Gloria Rios, Oralia Aleman, Benito (Rosemary) Sandoval, Jr., Lilia (Oscar) Reyna, Roberto (Norma) Sandoval, David Sandoval, siblings Cristina Davila, Margarita Duarte, Celestino (Esperanza) Sandoval, sister-in-law Tomasita Sandoval, grandchildren Melinda (Salvador Salinas) Rios, Edgar (Lilliana) Rios, Jr., Marivel (Kevin) Frank, Sheila (Douglas) Schuler, Elroy Aleman, Mariah Rogers, Nicholas (Kristin) Garcia, Benito (Lexi) Sandoval, III, Michael (Lupita) Sandoval, Lora Reyna, Roberto Sandoval, Jr., Ricardo Sandoval, Steven Sandoval, Joshua Sandoval, Urisla Sandoval, Andrew Sandoval, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Natalia R. Sandoval, brother Simon Sandoval and sisters Maria (Francisco) Quintanille and Juanita (Geronimo) Rivera.

All services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com



Published in Beacon News on Nov. 15, 2020.
